Police issue appeal after treasured OBE medal stolen during burglary

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the burglary of three houses in the Church Road and Kemmilhill Gardens area of Randalstown over the weekend.

Police say the properties were broken into between 3pm on Friday, March 9 4.45pm on Saturday, March 10.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “In two of the incidents entry was forced via a rear window and in the other forced via a rear door.

“In all instances the properties were then ransacked and items including cash, jewellery and cigarettes were stolen. Amongst these was an OBE medal which is of great sentimental value to one of the victims so I am asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives at Antrim Police station on 101 quoting reference 394, 449 or 957 of 10/03/18.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.