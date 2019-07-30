Police ‘keen’ to talk to tractor driver after collision with Peugeot

Police in Strabane say they are keen to speak with the driver of a John Deere tractor following a collision on the A5 with a black Peugeot.

The crash happened at around 5.45pm on Friday, July 26.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Strabane are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred along the main A5 Victoria Road at the junction with the Cloughcor Road at around 17.45 on Friday 26th July 2019 between a Black Peugeot 206 and a green John Deere tractor that was towing a blue and yellow silage trailer.

“Police are keen to speak with the driver of the tractor. The driver is described as being in his early to mid 20’s with brown hair and of skinny build.”

The spokesperson added: “Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this collision particularly anyone who may have caught it on dash-cam .

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1561 of 26/07/2019 if you can assist in any way.”