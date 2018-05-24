Police launch murder investigation after victim of serious assault dies

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death today of a 45-year-old foreign national who was seriously assaulted in Ardglass.

Stefan Zait who was originally from Romania had been assaulted by a man just before 11am on Tuesday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sadly Stefan Zait died this morning from the serious head injuries he received during a brutal and senseless attack in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

“I am now seeking information about his murder. I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this violent incident during which Stefan sustained fatal injuries. He was attacked between 10.30am and 11am near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in the village.

“These are main roads in Ardglass and I would particularly like to hear from anyone travelling on buses in the area at the time who may have witnessed the assault or any motorists who may have captured the incident on their dashcams.

“Stefan was originally from Romania and had been living in Northern Ireland for six years. He was making a living by working on the fishing vessels in the harbour. His family are devastated and they deserve to know what happened to him.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident a short time later but has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

A 20-year-old man arrested last night remains in police custody where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 377 22/05/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.