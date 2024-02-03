All Sections
Police launch murder investigation and arrest five men after stabbing incident in Limavady

Five males have been arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager in Co Londonderry.
By Damian Wilson
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:16 GMT
Police have launched a murder investigation and cordoned off part of Woodland Walk in Limavady after a stabbing incident

The 17-year-old male died in hospital following a stabbing in Limavady on Friday night.

A man, aged in his 50s, was also taken to hospital following the incident in the Woodland Walk area at around 9.35pm.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said five males have been arrested and are helping police with their inquiries.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Woodland Walk area, reported at around 9.35pm. He subsequently died in hospital from his injuries,” he said.

“Another man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

“Five males have all been arrested and are currently assisting police with their inquiries.”

He added: “We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”