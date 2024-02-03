Police have launched a murder investigation and cordoned off part of Woodland Walk in Limavady after a stabbing incident

The 17-year-old male died in hospital following a stabbing in Limavady on Friday night.

A man, aged in his 50s, was also taken to hospital following the incident in the Woodland Walk area at around 9.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said five males have been arrested and are helping police with their inquiries.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Woodland Walk area, reported at around 9.35pm. He subsequently died in hospital from his injuries,” he said.

“Another man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five males have all been arrested and are currently assisting police with their inquiries.”