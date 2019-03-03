Police make arrest after man is trapped under car

One man was arrested after a single vehicle collision saw a man trapped under a car.

Police appealed for information after the road traffic collision at the Coolnagard Upper area of Omagh on Saturday morning.

Inspector Gordon said: “At around 11.50am, it was reported that a man was trapped under a blue Vauxhall Vectra vehicle in the area.

The man, in his 30’s was taken to hospital for his injuries. His condition is described as critical but stable.

“A 37 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He is in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed the vehicle driving erratically in the area to contact police in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 524 2/3/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”