Police make fresh appeal over fatal accident

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A26 Crankill Road on Tuesday, November 28 are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Fifty-seven-year-old Anthony died following the collision, which occurred at around 6.30pm at the junction of the Crankill Road and the Kildowney Road.

The collision involved a gold Nissan Qashquai and a silver Saab, which was towing a trailer at the time.

Police are specifically appealing to the driver of a vehicle that turned off the main carriageway onto the Kildowney Road a short time before the collision.

Police believe this driver may have information which could assist in the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact police in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1084 28/11/17.