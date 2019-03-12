Police name Braniel estate murder victim

The 53-year-old woman found murdered at a property in east Belfast on Sunday night has been named by police.

The body of Alice Morrow was discovered at the flat in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team and remains in custody.

DUP MLA Robin Newton described the woman’s death as “another dreadful incident in the east of the city that will cause concern right across the community.”

He said: “That the police are treating the death as yet another murder in this part of Belfast is very worrying.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers said his “thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family at this dreadful time.