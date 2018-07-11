Police name man found dead at house in Banbridge

The man found dead at a house in Millmount Court in Banbridge on Monday, July 9 was 55-year-old Richard Gerard Scullion, police have revealed.

Detectives are questioning a 28-year-old man about Mr Scullion’s death, which is being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “We are treating the death of Mr Scullion as murder and we are continuing to question a 28-year-old man who was arrested on Monday night.

“Earlier today we applied for and were granted an extension in relation to the suspect’s detention.

“I am renewing my appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us. Investigators can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1000 09/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”