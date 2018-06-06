Police Ombudsman’s plea for witnesses and video footage after attack leaves man with head injury

The Police Ombudsman’s Office has called for witnesses to come forward after a man was left with a serious head injury during a disturbance in Lurgan.

The 28-year-old was allegedly struck by a police baton during an incident in William St in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood the young man remains in a serious condition in the intensive care unit at Craigavon Area Hospital.

In a statement this afternoon the Ombudsman’s office said: “The Police Ombudsman’s Office is investigating an incident in Lurgan in the early hours of Monday morning in which a man sustained a head injury and was subsequently hospitalised.

“The Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding PSNI involvement in the incident after receiving a public complaint and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who captured footage on phones or other devices is asked to contact the Police Ombudsman’s Office on 02890828777.”