Police on the hunt after burglars strike in broad daylight

Burglars gained entry to a Northern Ireland house during broad daylight and stole cash, police say.

The burglary happened in the Dominic Street area of Newry.

PSNI probe.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that sometime between 10:45am and 11:50am on Thursday 6th June that entry was gained to the property and a sum of money was stolen.

“I am appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or had information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives at Ardmore on 101 quoting ref 789 of 06/06/19’

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”