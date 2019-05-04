Police praise for public after drug finds

Police have praised the public after a number of drug seizures in Craigavon on Thursday (May 3).

They said there were four separate incidents involving both Class B and Class C drugs, with a number of individuals dealt with for possession of class B and C drugs “and will now have to deal with the repercussions of their actions”.

A spokesperson said: “Some of this was down to good proactive police work from our officers but another was due to a report from a member of the public. As we’ve said before, please continue to report these matters to police if you have any concerns and we won’t have any issues going after these individuals.

“You can do so via 101, message this page or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”