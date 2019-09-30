Police probe after gold BMW damaged at NI shopping centre

The PSNI has launced an investigation after a gold BMW was damaged at a NI shopping centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We've had a report of damage caused to a shopper's vehicle in Rushmere Car Park in Craigavon.

Rushmere Shopping Centre

"A Gold BMW X2 was scraped between 0915 and 1020 on Saturday 28th September.

"I'm sure you'll sympathise with the owner, no one wants to come back to see that type of damage caused to their vehicle.

"If you've seen someone cause this damage or if you've accidentally caused this yourself please get in touch. Police reference is 605 28/09/19."