Police probe after homes attacked and car damaged

Police want to speak to witnesses to two separate attacks on homes in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Both incidents happened in the Mourneview area last night (Sunday). One incident happened in the Pollock Drive area at around 11.45 when a brick was thrown through the front window of a home. A vehicle was also smashed up and covered in glue. The next incident happened about 11:50pm where again, bricks were thrown a house, smashing windows.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “What we can only assume at present, is the same lovely person/s, then saw fit to try and set the front door of this property alight. “Thankfully, in both incidents, no-one was hurt. But both incidents could have resulted in some serious injury if not worse.”

Police have asked witnesses to either of these incidents to come forward calling 101. “This behaviour is not acceptable in any way,” said a PSNI spokesperson.