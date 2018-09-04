Police probe arson attack

Police have launched an investigation after two cars were set alight in Dunmurry.

The arson attack happened shortly before 2.55am this morning. Another car indirectly caught alight as a result of the incident.

PSNI Inspector Robinson said: “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and dealt with the fire. It is believed that an accelerant was used during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 113 4/9/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”