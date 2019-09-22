Police probe arson attack in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

A blaze in Belfast’s busy Cathedral Quarter last night is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Crews were called to a derelict building on Donegall Street, close to a number of popular pubs and bars, just before 9pm.

Six appliances and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using firefighting jets, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

Three appliances remained at the scene overnight.

PSNI Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around Donegall Street, Belfast last night or anyone who has information that could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2059 21/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The Muddlers Club, off Waring Street, thanked the NIFRS for its !quick action” in bringing the blaze under control, tweeting: “The restaurant was not affected by the fire in the building opposite.”