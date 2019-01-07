Police probe Co Down burglary

Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at a commercial premises in Co Down.

The theft took place from a premises in The Square area of Cloughey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

PSNI Constable Johnston said: “The burglary was reported to us at 1.50am. It was reported that a Jefferson Olympus 3.8kva petrol generator and a Honda high spec petrol generator were stolen.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or any suspicious vehicles, or who is offered tools for sale similar to those reported stolen to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help us with our investigation is asked to call police in Newtownards on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 120 of 06/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”