Police probe death of man in east Belfast

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast on Thursday.

A statement on the PSNI Twitter account read: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Kings Road, east Belfast this evening.”

They said enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.

Alliance Councillor Peter McReynolds has said the local community is in shock following the death of the man in the Tullycarnet area.

He said the body of the man, in his 40s, was discovered close to flats near to Granton Park around 8.15pm.

“Although details have yet to be confirmed, there is shock in the local community at this incident,” said Councillor McReynolds.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim. Tullycarnet is a tight-knit community and a life has been lost on the streets there tonight.

“I urge anyone with information on this to contact police with it immediately.”