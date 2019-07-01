Police probe death threat to Arlene Foster

Police are investigating a threat to kill DUP leader Arlene Foster.

It has been reported that a man made a number of comments on social media in which he said he “must try” shooting Mrs Foster to “see if I’d get away with it”.

It is understood the PSNI were alerted to the message after it was spotted by a member of the DUP, the Impartial Reporter said.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this. However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”

In a statement, DUP councillor Keith Elliott said: “Arlene Foster has been the subject of online attack and harassment throughout her political career.

“These particular comments have been reported to the PSNI, and despite their vicious nature, we will not comment further until the PSNI has carried out their investigation.”