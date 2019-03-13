Police probe Glengormley burglary

Police have launched an appeal for information following a burglary in Glengormley yesterday evening.

It is understood the Collinbridge resident returned home after a few hours out to discover damage to the rear patio doors.

Police say the bedrooms had been “gone through” and an amount of jewellery appears to be missing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, it’s very rare that we attend burglaries and find the flat screen TV or ‘Hi-Fi’ has been taken. The majority of dwelling burglaries we attend sees smaller items such as money and jewellery stolen.

“While jewellery can be very valuable, it’s usually the sentimental or irreplaceable stuff that upsets victims most.

“Don’t make it easy for these people. They think they’re entitled to your possessions. Let’s show them that they’re not.”

Anyone with information about last night’s burglary is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 1211 of 12/03/19.