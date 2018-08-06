Police probe possible hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following a possible hit and run in Portadown at the weekend.

A man in his 30s was found close to a grass verge on the countrybound side of the Loughgall Road by two members of the public around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI has urged anyone who was in the area between 11pm and the time the incident occurred and witnessed a collision or saw anything which might help with their investigation to get in touch with them in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1608 of 4/8/18.