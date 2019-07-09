Police probe west Belfast arson attack

Police are investigating a report of arson in west Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report around 2.40am that a fire had been started outside a property in the Monagh Road area.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property. Police and the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

PSNI Sergeant Connolly said: “We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area prior to or around the time the fire was reported to us, to contact police at Woodbourne Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 125 of 09/07/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.