Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following an incident in the Poleglass area this morning.

Appealing for information in a post on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who was on the Bell Steele Road, near the woods, in the early hours of Saturday, April 7, to contact us if you noticed anything unusual.

“Please contact 101 and quote reference number 233 07/04/18.”