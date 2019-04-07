Police probe yet another ATM theft in NI

Detectives are appealing for information after yet another ATM machine theft in Northern Ireland.

A stolen digger was used to rip a cash machine was from commercial premises outside Dungiven in Co Londonderrry during the early hours of this morning.

It is the eighth ATM attack in the Province this year, and police have previously said they believe several criminal gangs could be responsible.

PSNI Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Unfortunately, the public and the business community are today waking to the news that another ATM machine has been stolen; that another business has been targeted by these brazen thieves.

“The theft from the filling station on Feeny Road was reported to us just before 4.30am. A digger, believed to have been taken from a site a short distance away, was used to rip the machine from the wall at the side of the shop leaving substantial damage to the building.

“On this occasion, the digger was not set alight and was located at the scene.”

DI Thornton said the theft has “caused fear in the community and impacted upon a vital service many local people rely on”.

He added that stopping the thieves is a “key priority” for police and urged people to come forward with information.

“We need people to report anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity or people in areas close to ATMs,” he said.

“For example, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know. If you see any cars being driven in a suspicious manner close to where ATMs are located, please let us know.

“No matter how insignificant you think it is, call us and we will investigate. It could be key to catching the criminals responsible.”

There have been seven ATM attacks this year including the removal of two ATM machines during one of the attacks on February 1 at a business premises at the Ballymena Road, Antrim. There were three ATM attacks last year since the spate started in October 2018.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said: “The thieves involved in this and other ATM robberies must be caught. Not only have they been thieving cash from banks but in the longer term they will deprive rural towns and villages of a vital service which enables them to obtain cash on a 24/7 basis.

“These people, acting as modern day highway men armed with diggers, are dangerous people and will take their campaign to another level when there are no ATMs left. It is in the interests of everyone to ensure that they are rounded up.

“These are no Robin Hoods robbing the rich to give to the poor – they are criminal gangs lining their own pockets for their own personal gain.”