Police probing shooting on Antrim Road linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have made an arrest
The arrest is in connection with a shooting incident in Antrim Road area on Wednesday, 31st May 2023.
Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “We carried out a search at a property in north Belfast this morning, Wednesday 21st August.
“A 50-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.
“Our operation today demonstrates our continuing commitment to tackling criminality linked to paramilitaries, and reducing the harm they cause to both individuals and communities.
“We urge anyone with information which could assist us with our work to call us on 101."
A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/