Police question former MP McElduff over Kingsmill tweet

Former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff has been quizzed by police over his controversial tweet which appeared to mock victims of the Kingsmills atrocity.

The West Tyrone representative caused a storm in January after he posted a video balancing a loaf of Kingsmill-branded bread on his head on the anniversary of the massacre.

After being suspended by Sinn Fein over the incident, Mr McElduff resigned his seat and apologised, saying he had not intended to cause offence.

He attended Omagh PSNI station voluntarily on Thursday, at the request of police, to answer questions over the incident.

Mr McElduff was questioned over alleged improper use of public electronic communications under the Communications Act.

A PSNI spokesman said a report will now be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.

A statement released by Mr McElduff’s solicitor said: “Mr McElduff reiterated to police that he in no way intended to cause offence or hurt to anyone.

“He did not realise that his post coincided with the Kingsmills anniversary, rather the post was spontaneous and not premeditated.”

The families of the Kingsmills victims have welcomed the questioning of Mr McElduff.

Pastor Barry Halliday, advocacy manager for victims’ support group The Family Research and Policy Unit – which represents the majority of the Kingsmills families – said: “Finally, after 42 years, police are questioning a republican about Kingsmills albeit for glorification.”