Police recover car linked to murder of Brian Phelan

Police have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in the murder of a father-of-two in Co Down.

Brian Phelan, 33, died after being stabbed on the Carrivekeeney Road between Newry and Camlough.

The attack happened shortly after 3pm on Thursday and the victim died at the scene.

Police are continuing to question a 27-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the killing.

Detectives earlier issued an appeal for help in tracing a blue Peugeot 206, registration SX53BYW, thought to have been used in the murder.

A statement was issued by the PSNI this evening confirming they have located the vehicle and thanking the public for their assistance.

Mr Phelan’s partner described has him as “a gentle giant” and spoke of her devastation over his death.

Speaking to BBC News NI at the scene of the murder yesterday, Amanda O’Riordan said: “He was a gentleman, he wouldn’t have hurt anybody.

“He was a big gentle giant who would have done anything for anybody. He was there for everybody and he loved his children, and they loved him.

“My heart’s been ripped out, I’m lost.”

Expressing his shock at the murder, DUP MLA William Irwin said: “It is vital that those behind this sinister and shocking incident are arrested as soon as possible and brought before courts.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty added: “The community here is united in shock. A family and an entire community has lost a loved one in the most tragic of circumstances.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan has urged anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the blue Peugeot 206 to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.