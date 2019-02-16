Police recover stolen cash machine

A cash machine that was stolen from business premises in Co Tyrone yesterday morning (Friday) has been recovered.

The ATM was ripped from the wall by thieves in the Killyclogher Road of Omagh during an early morning snatch.

Detectives investigating the theft have now recovered the stolen cash machine.

Detective Constable Caroline Crawford said: “The machine was discovered on the Knockmany Road area of Clogher late last night and has now been removed for further examination.

“The investigation into the theft is continuing and I continue to appeal for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to call Detectives in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 159 of 15/02/19.”