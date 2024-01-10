Police remain at the scene this morning after a shooting last night in west Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in the Greenan area on Tuesday evening.

Cordons are in place and the PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have not said whether anybody has been injured in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 09/01/24.