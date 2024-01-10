Police remain at scene this morning after Tuesday night shooting in west Belfast
Police remain at the scene this morning after a shooting last night in west Belfast.
The incident happened in the Greenan area on Tuesday evening.
Cordons are in place and the PSNI has asked the public to avoid the area.
Police have not said whether anybody has been injured in the incident.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 09/01/24.
“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”