Police renew appeal after man shot in head

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following an attempted murder in Moneymore earlier this month.

A man was found slumped inside a vehicle in the Co Londonderry village on March 9, having received a gunshot to his head.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate said: “It is almost three weeks since the man was found injured by a passer-by on the Carndaisy Road, and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding this incident to do the right thing and bring that information to police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw a blue BMW in the Moneymore area prior to the time the incident was reported, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area of Moneymore on the evening of Friday, March 9 to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1484 09/03/18.”