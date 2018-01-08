Police say arsonists showed ‘zero regard for human life’

Police officers investigating an arson attack in Banbridge at the weekend say those responsible showed “zero regard for human life”.

The incident occurred in the Brookfield Avenue area of the town in the early hours of Saturday, January 6.

Emergency services personnel were tasked to the scene at around 12:15am after a car was set on fire.

According to Banbridge Police, witnesses saw someone running from the area.

A PSNI Banbridge spokesperson said: “Thankfully the fire didn’t spread to houses and kill anyone, but whoever was responsible has zero regard for human life.

“Do you know who was responsible? Have you heard anyone bragging about it today? If so, please phone us on 101. The incident number is 33 of 06/01/17.

“Alternatively you can speak completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Don’t give those responsible any hiding place. It could be your car, your house or even your children next.”