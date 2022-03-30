Police searching cross-border trains following bomb warning

Late on Wednesday afternoon, the PSNI said anyone who notices anything suspicious or untoward to contact officers on the 101 number.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Síochána have this afternoon (Wednesday 30th March) conducted precautionary security checks on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin following information suggesting that a device of some description may have been left on one of the trains. At this stage, nothing untoward has been found.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers however we will never ignore anything that would put members of the public at risk.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI