Police searching cross-border trains following bomb warning
Police on both sides of the Irish border are conducting “precautionary security checks” on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin in response to a security alert.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, the PSNI said anyone who notices anything suspicious or untoward to contact officers on the 101 number.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Síochána have this afternoon (Wednesday 30th March) conducted precautionary security checks on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin following information suggesting that a device of some description may have been left on one of the trains. At this stage, nothing untoward has been found.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers however we will never ignore anything that would put members of the public at risk.”
The spokesperson added: “Police would ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at wwwcrimestoppers-uk.org/.