The P.S.N.I. has appealed for information that could help them to locate a missing teenage boy.

Adam Baxter is believed to be in the Twinnbrook area of west Belfast.

Adam Baxter. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"If anyone has had contact with him today please phone police on 101 and advise it is in relation to reference 701 of today's date," said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.