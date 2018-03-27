Police seek driver who helped girl after assault

Police investigating an assault on a 17 year old girl in Portadown last night are making a specific appeal to the driver of a white car who stopped and assisted the girl.

The incident happened near Annagh Bridge, Tandragee Road, and the driver took the girl to a house in the Olde Golf Links area of Portadown, police say

PSNI Detective Sergeant Nelson said: “I would appeal to this driver, who is not connected to this assault in any way, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 22 of 27/03/18, as he may have vital information that could help with our enquiries.”