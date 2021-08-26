Police seek eyewitnesses to triple north Down crash that has left motorcyclist in serious condition

The PSNI

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the triple collision on the west-bound lane of the Belfast Road, half-a-mile on the western side of Bangor, at 3.35pm on Wednesday.

The other two vehicles were both cars; all three were damaged.

The PSNI said this morning: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be serious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two females who had been travelling in one of the vehicles were both left shaken as a result of the incident, with the female passenger sustaining minor cuts.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1254 of 25/08/21.”

More from the News Letter:

Click here: Sinn Fein boss Mary Lou McDonald heaps praise upon Martina Anderson after forcing her out of seat

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.