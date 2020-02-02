Police seeking female who assisted Belfast sex assault victim

Police are appealing for a potential witness to a weekend city centre sexual assault in Belfast to come forward.

Detectives believe that a woman who came to the aid of the female victim in Bankmore Square in the early hours of Sunday morning could have vital information about the incident.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was assaulted by a male in the Bankmore Square public toilet around 2.15am.

A 23-year-old male suspect was arrested a short time later and was being questioned by police last night.

The female who helped the victim is believed to have called the PSNI using the victim’s phone.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from the individual who approached the young woman and assisted her. You may have information that could assist us.

“The Dublin Road/Bankmore Square area would also have been busy at that time and I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen something that could help the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 275 02/02/20.”