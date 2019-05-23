Police seize £640,000 worth of drugs during raid in Armagh

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £640,000 during a planned search of a property in the Newry Road area of Armagh this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said: "Suspected herbal cannabis and drug-related paraphernalia was seized.

"Two men aged 44, and a third man aged 42 were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"All three men remain in custody assisting us with enquiries."

He continued: “These arrests and seizures are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland. We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 969 of 23/05/19."