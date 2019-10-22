Police seize £65k drugs haul in anti-UDA operation

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs worth £65,000 have been seized during searches in Newtownabbey and north Down, police have said.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) were said to have been targeting the “criminal activities” of the West Belfast UDA, a spokeswoman said.

A 40-year-old man and a woman aged 44 were also arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and possessing crimina property.

On Tuesday evening, Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Earlier today, we carried out three searches in the Bangor, Newtownabbey and Millisle areas and made two arrests.

“A suspected quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £55,000 and a suspected quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 were recovered and have been taken away for further examination. Police also seized a vehicle and £10,000 in cash.

“West Belfast UDA carry out paramilitary style attacks, claiming that they are protecting their communities but the reality is that they supply drugs which ruin the lives of local people, using violence to try and control their markets. They do not care about the devastation that they cause; their only concern is with lining their own pockets.”

DI Phelan added: “They are a priority for the PCTF due to the breadth of their criminality and the harm that they cause to the local community.

“Working with our partners and communities we are committed to tackling the criminality of these groups. Anyone with any information no matter how trivial they may think it is, should bring that to police or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”