Police seize drugs ‘linked to UDA’ from business premises

Police have seized cocaine and cannabis from business premises in north Down during an operation targeting the activities of loyalist paramilitaries.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the drugs haul, with an estimated street value of £100,000, is “believed to be linked to the South East Antrim UDA”.

The drugs were recovered during searches in the Newtownards area on Monday afternoon.

One man in his 40s was arrested but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox from Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “A quantity of mixing agent was also seized and if mixed with cocaine, the overall seizure has a potential street value of £100,000.

“One man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs and possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply. The man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production and supply of class A drugs.

“The harm caused by drug misuse impacts on people’s lives at every level in Northern Ireland. It includes crime committed to fuel drug dependence; organised criminality, the violence and exploitation that goes hand in hand with production and supply; paramilitary style attacks and the irreparable damage and loss to the families and individuals whose lives it destroys. This seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to removing drugs from our communities and the harm they cause.”

DI Knox also appealed for anyone with information about illegal drugs to contact their local police on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.