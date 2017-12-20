Police seize large number of fake football shirts

Larne and Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team seized a substantial amount of counterfeit football merchandise during a house search on Tuesday.

Police took to social media to warn of the dangers of buying counterfeit football merchandise, the impact it has on people across the world and how it could result in a criminal record for people who buy the goods.

Commenting on the seizure, a police spokesperson said: “Whilst this is often seen as some sort of victimless crime, the truth is rather different.

“Buying these items funds organised crime gangs around the world, gangs involved in drug supply, prostitution, human trafficking and terrorism amongst other vile activities.

“Buy that shirt, save yourself a tenner and bring misery to a child on the other side of the world or a family closer to home. Far from being a victimless crime, it is a crime with multiple victims.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “If that doesn’t convince you, think of the quality control. These people don’t care about the effect of toxic materials on your skin or the substandard quality of the item.

“They know you won’t sue or ask for a refund. You have no consumer rights. Your Christmas gift won’t even last the short period of time between the top football teams’ shirt changes.

“When the seams split within six weeks exposing the rashes on your broken out skin, maybe ask yourself if that saving was worth it.

“Which brings me on to the final point, it is illegal and you are risking a criminal record by involving yourself in this trade.”