Police seize suspected cocaine during search operation

Police have seized 10 deal sized bags of white powder during a proactive operation in Mid and East Antrim this morning.

The search was conducted by officers from the Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Police Team at a residential address in the borough.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s not looking like a white Christmas in one local household. 10 deal sized bags of white powder, which we believe to be cocaine, were seized during this proactive operation.

“One male was arrested at the scene and is currently assisting us with our enquiries.

“Drug dealers care only about money, quite often they will mix drugs with all sorts of household powders to pad it out and increase their profits.

“Drugs kill and addiction ruins lives! It’s time to take back our communities from the thugs who claim to exist to defend the very people they terrorise.”