Police ‘stinger’ used at scene of fatal collision in north Belfast

A ‘stinger’ device is believed to have been used by police prior to a fatal incident involving a stolen car in north Belfast.

A woman died as a result of a collision on the Ballysillan Road shortly before 11am on Thursday (April 19).

Investigators from the Police Ombudsman’s (PONI) office have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A PONI spokesman said: “The PSNI informed us that its officers had been involved in a pursuit of a vehicle involved in the collision. A stinger device is also believed to have been used by police.

“We are now investigating the actions taken by police in the period prior to the collision. Our investigators have been at scene and are continuing to make enquiries.”

The spokesman added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to express our sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who died.”