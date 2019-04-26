Police thank residents after drunk driver arrested

Police have praised members of the public after a drunk driver was apprehended in east Antrim this morning.

Detailing the incident, Sgt McIlroy from PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “We would like to thank the quick thinking members of the public who stopped a drunk driver from getting back behind the wheel.

“Officers were quickly on the scene and made an arrest for driving with excess alcohol!

“The offending driver provided a lower reading of 104 (legal limit being 35) - that’s nearly three times over the limit and at 8.30am in the morning! This driver will remain in custody until they are sober enough to be interviewed.

“A driving license is a privilege not a right and those who abuse it need taken off our roads. This driver will be going in front of the courts and we hope this will be the outcome.”