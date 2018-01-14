Police tracking phone in bid to find missing Belfast man

A social media campaign has been launched to find missing north Belfast man Michael Cullen – described by his friends as ‘Ireland’s top beatboxer’.

Police said he was last in contact with his family at around 2pm last Tuesday, and that both he and Michael’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

His home is in the North Circular Road area of Belfast.

Chief Inspector Stephen Burns said: “It is known that Michael would sometimes frequent the coffee shops in the Boucher Road and Lisburn Road areas of Belfast. Have you seen him in and around these areas?

“If so, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 622 09/01/18.

“Michael is 5’11” tall with dark hair and beard. It is believed he is wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.”

A Facebook site has been set up to raise awareness of the search, entitled ‘Help Find Michael Cullen’. It carries updates on the search and videos of Michael’s beatbox performances, where he imitates electronic drum machines using only his mouth and voice. It is understood he has performed at many high-profile events across the UK.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said on Facebook that she had been contacted by a number of constituents about the search.

“I’ve now spoken with the district commander for Belfast and with the senior officer responsible for north and west Belfast,” she said.

The police are coordinating the civilian search and rescue teams and were working on CCTV and phone signal tracking in a number of locations where sightings have been reported, she said.

“Just a horrific time for the family and friends who must be distraught,” she added. “Hope and pray he’s found soon.”

The Facebook site reported that he may have been seen boarding a bus for Dublin and that police were going to try and check if his mobile phone had crossed the border.

Supporters conducted searches of the Cavehill and Shaw’s Bridge area over the weekend.

Former Boyzone member Keith Duffy has tweeted Michael’s photo and description to his 210,000 followers to raise awareness.