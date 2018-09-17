Police treating Newtownabbey assault as ‘hate crime’

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information after an assault at the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Sunday).

Constable Irvine said: “At around 8pm, it was reported that a man was assaulted by two males at the Mill Road junction with Author Road area. The male is believed to have received injuries to his head and his arms. Both males made off from the scene. The male was treated for non life- threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1497 16/7/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”