Police urge digger owners to secure machinery to help prevent ATM thefts

Owners of diggers and other heavy plant have been urged to make sure all machinery is well secured over the weekend to help prevent further ATM thefts.

Following a recent spate of thefts across Northern Ireland the PSNI has said the thefts remain a “key priority” for police, but has called for assistance from the public.

Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said: “We understand that these attacks are having a major impact on local communities and we are doing all we can to catch the people responsible.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives investigating the attacks and local Chief Inspectors are briefing their teams on the ground on a daily basis.

“We have also increased the number of Neighbourhood Policing Teams carrying out night-time patrols in areas which could be vulnerable to an attack. However, as we have seen with thefts in Newtownabbey, Omagh, Ahoghill, Moira, these criminals do not appear to be targeting a specific geographical area and it is impossible to patrol every ATM across Norther Ireland all of the time.

“This is why it is key that preventative measures are taken in order to stop further attacks and we are working alongside Retail NI, the banking sector to tackle the issue.”

DCI Henderson said the criminals responsible pose a “serious risk to life”.

He said: “We are also working closely with the construction sector and continue to ask people who own or use heavy plant machinery near commercial premises with ATMs to ensure that these machines are kept locked, secured and immobilised. If these criminals cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out the ATMs.

“It also means that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed, nor can they be burnt out in filling station forecourts near petrol pumps – something which causes a serious risk to life.”

The senior detective the gangs involved are depriving communities of a vital service.

“The criminals carrying out these ATM attacks are often targeting small, local businesses who are providing an invaluable service to their communities. As a result of these thefts, some communities may be left without their only local source of accessing cash and people living in the area may have to travel considerable distances to find an alternative way to withdraw money.

“The livelihood of business owners who have worked for years to build up their businesses are also jeopardised. It is very clear that these criminals do not care about the destruction that they are causing and their sole mission is to line their pockets and gain access to funds which could be redirected back into funding further organised crime or terrorism.”

DCI Henderson added: “The key to stopping these crimes and getting ahead of these criminals is information from the public. We need people to report anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity, people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs.

“If you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know. If you know who is responsible, please search your conscience and contact us. These criminals are trying to rip the heart out of local communities and we need you to help us stop them.

“If you know anything at all, please pick up the phone and call us on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency or if you suspect a crime is in progress, dial 999.”