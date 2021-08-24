Police ‘very concerned’ for whereabouts of 27-year-old Ryan Cairns in Belfast after three days – PSNI has details of last known appearance

He is 27 and is “believed to frequent hostels in the Belfast area” according to police.

He is also 5ft 5in, slim, and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black cargo trousers and black boots, and carrying a blue rucksack.

Ryan Cairns

The PSNI: “Ryan’s friends and family have been unable to contact him since August 21 and are growing concerned for his safety.

“If anyone should see Ryan or have any information which may assist us in locating him, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1035 of 23/8/21.”

