Police warn parents over ‘pre-arranged fight’

Police have asked parents to keep their children away from Ormeau Park this evening where a “pre-arranged fight” is due to take place.

The PSNI in South Belfast say they are “aware that young people intend to gather in Ormeau Park this evening for a pre-arranged fight”.

A PSNI spokesperson issued the warning to parents on social media.

Writing on the PSNI South Belfast Facebook page, the spokesperson said: “Obviously we will be there to deter this with the aim of preventing anyone from being hurt.

“Can I ask parents to please speak with your children and keep them away from the park and this sort of activity. It could result in somebody being seriously injured.”