Police warning over cold callers

Police have issued a warning about cold callers.

The warning followed reports of two males described as being approximately 6ft, scruffy beards, thin and wearing dark clothing and work boots who were calling at addresses in the Ballyoran area of Portadown. They spoke with a Southern accent.

PSNI

The incident was reported yesterday (Wednesday, April 24)

A police spokesman said: “Always be confident enough to refuse services you don’t want or need. We want you to feel safe in your own home. At the same time keep being vigilant and report any suspicious activity in your area.”