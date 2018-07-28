Police weren’t following man killed in M2 crash

Police officers weren’t following a motorist who caused a five-vehicle pile-up after driving the wrong way up the M2 motorway in Belfast, the PSNI has confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash on the city-bound carriageway of the motorway on Sunday afternoon, while several other people who were caught up in the terrifying incident were injured.

The News Letter understands that the man who died was aged in his early 30s and was driving a silver-coloured Renault car that was registered in the Republic of Ireland.

No details about the man’s identity have been released by police.

The PSNI previously revealed that they had received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3 from the Sydenham Bypass towards the M2, shortly before the fatal crash happened near Duncrue at 3:50pm.

Asked for an update about the circumstances of how the horrific crash occurred, a PSNI spokesman said they had “nothing to add”.

However, the spokesman did confirm that the man wasn’t being followed by officers on the M2 when he crashed.

Scores of firefighters, ambulance service personnel and the air ambulance were tasked to the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions for several hours while crash scene investigators worked to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of the horrific incident, to come forward.

Investigating officers can be contacted at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1004 22/07/18.