Policing operation remains in place this morning in Dungiven after criminals leave 'a viable device in the heart of a community'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diversions are in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.
And the PSNI thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this security alert.
Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “Officers recovered a viable pipe bomb type device earlier this evening at Curragh Road.
"The device was made safe and has been removed for further forensic examination and the Curragh Road has now re-opened.
“Our policing operation continues tonight at the Foreglen Road and Muldonagh Road, with road closures and diversions in place to ensure the safety of the local community and officers deployed in the area.
“Leaving a viable device in the heart of a community is a reckless and selfish act by those who don’t care about the risk they cause to our communities.
"They also don’t care that families were evacuated from their homes and disruption was caused to people trying to go about their lives this weekend.
“I would like to thank members of the public affected by this ongoing incident for their patience and I would ask anyone with any information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23."
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/